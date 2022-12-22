Connecticut Garden Journal: DIY bird feeders can be a fun craft for kids

Many gardeners are also avid bird feeders. Overwintering birds often rely on a constant source of food from bird feeders. It's important to keep the feeders well stocked and clean throughout the winter and spring months.

Feeding birds can also be a fun DIY project, especially with kids or grandkids. Here's a few DIY bird feeders you can easily create over the holidays. These feeders don't replace traditional bird feeding, but they are a lot of fun.

The first is a classic is the pine cone peanut butter bird feeder. Collect opened pine cones from around your yard. Tie twine to the bottom of the cone and smear creamy or chunky peanut butter on the opened, pine cone scales. Then roll the cones in bird seed and hang them in a protected spot where it can be seen from the house.

A similar bird feeder uses bread. Make some toast and using a cookie cutter make the bread into fun shapes such as snowmen and hearts. Attach twine to hang them, smear the peanut butter and roll it in bird seed. You can also freeze your creations and bring them out periodically throughout the winter.

For wood peckers and other birds that like branches, cut a 1- to 2-foot long branch that's about 2 inches in diameter. Drill 1-inch deep holes into the branch and pack the holes with suet or peanut butter and bird feed. Attach an eye hook to the top and hang it in the trees.

These DIY bird feeders are great ways to get kids interested in the natural world and create fun childhood memories.