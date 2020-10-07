© 2021 Connecticut Public

Creating An America As A “Better Steward Of Its Ideal”

Published October 7, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT
1 of 2  — melanye-price-orange.jpg
2 of 2  — Eddie-Glaude-Color-Photo_c-Sameer-A.-Khan-200x300.jpg

It’s been exactly two weeks since Kentucky’s Attorney General announced no charges would be filed against officers for the death of Breonna Taylor. This hour we hear from two authors about why the system isn’t working. Melanye Price wrote in a New York Times op-ed, “Preparing for moments like this feels like a futile job that can never really soften the actual experience.” And Eddie Glaude Jr. is leaning on author and activist James Baldwin to make sense of our current moment.

GUESTS:

