The Legacy of Elijah Cummings; Paul Butler on Policing Black Men
This hour, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of Congressman Elijah Cummings, talks about her husband’s posthumously published memoir and his legacy. Author and professor Paul Butler reflects on his experience as a federal prosecutor and why there needs to be an overhaul of the judicial system.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings – president and CEO of Global Policy Solutions, an author, and commentator and widow of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings who represented Maryland for over 20 years
- Paul Butler – former federal prosecutor, Albert Brick Professor of Law at Georgetown University, author of Chokehold: Policing Black Men