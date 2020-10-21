© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The Legacy of Elijah Cummings; Paul Butler on Policing Black Men

Published October 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
Sam Hollenshead
Left: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings; Right: Paul Butler

This hour, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of Congressman Elijah Cummings, talks about her husband’s posthumously published memoir and his legacy. Author and professor Paul Butler reflects on his experience as a federal prosecutor and why there needs to be an overhaul of the judicial system.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings – president and CEO of Global Policy Solutions, an author, and commentator and widow of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings who represented Maryland for over 20 years
  • Paul Butler – former federal prosecutor, Albert Brick Professor of Law at Georgetown University, author of Chokehold: Policing Black Men
Disrupted
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Daniela Luna
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
