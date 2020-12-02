© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Women Balancing Family And Work During COVID-19

Published December 2, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST
FEATURES-03-31-2020_JA_11054aax-2048x1363.jpeg
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public/NENC
/
NEW HARTFORD, CT – March 31, Two and a half year old Liam wins a game of hide and seek by tackling his mom Abbey Gerard while on an outing to Callahan Memorial Park on March 31, 2020 in New Hartford, Connecticut.

There’s no denying that the pandemic has changed our lives and daily routines, and that’s especially true for women. In September, nearly one million women left the workforce because of the pandemic. This hour on Disrupted, we talk to a panel of women about the deepening challenges women are facing during this pandemic.

This conversation was part of a panel sponsored by The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven in partnership with The Community Fund for Women and Girls. Dr. Brown-Dean also currently serves as Chair of the Board for the Community Foundation.

GUESTS:

Melissa Boteach – Vice President for Income Security, Childcare and Early Learning at the National Women’s Law Center

Beth Bye – Connecticut’s Commissioner for the Office of Early Childhood

Thais Moore – Director of Marketing & Communications at Lockton Companies

Disrupted
Stay Connected
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Daniela Luna
See stories by Daniela Luna
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean