Finding Moments Of Joy In A Challenging Year

In an insanely challenging year, many have found joy in an uncommon place: the internet. From skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice to “Rate My Zoom Room” twitter accounts, content creators and regular folks have found ways to get creative online.

This hour on Disrupted, we talk about this phenomena and the growth of Tik Tok. We also hear about how joy can be an act of resistance; and, how we can incorporate play into the monotony of pandemic life.

GUESTS:

Rebecca Jennings – a reporter with VOX covering internet culture

David Dennis, Jr. – Writer, Adjunct Professor of Journalism at Morehouse College and author of The Defiance of Black Joy in an Especially Anti-Black Year

Ian Bogost – Contributing writer at The Atlantic, Ivan Allen College Distinguished Chair in Media Studies and Professor of Interactive Computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology and author of “Play Anything: The Pleasure of Limits, The Uses of Boredom, and the Secret of Games”

Viral Moments of 2020: