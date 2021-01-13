What The Georgia Election and Capitol Insurrection Tell Us About America

Last week, we saw two major disruptions: the election of two Democratic senators in a waning Republican stronghold and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by far-right violent protesters. The aftermath has shown how divided this country truly is. So where do we go from this?

This hour, we talk about how grassroots organizing behind the unprecedented levels of voter engagement and turnout helped elect two Democratic senators in Georgia, including the state’s first Black senator. And, we’ll hear more about why the violence at the U.S. Capitol was about maintaining white supremacy and privilege in America.

GUESTS:

Dr. Pearl Dowe – Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Political Science and African American Studies at Emory University

Dr. Christina Greer – Associate Professor of Political Science at Fordham University

Dr. Michael Fauntroy – Associate Professor of Political Science at Howard University

Dr. Hakeem Jefferson – Assistant Professor of Political Science at Stanford University and author of “Storming the US Capitol was about Maintaining White Power in America”

