Working Towards An Equitable Healthcare System

As we enter a new year, we still face the stark reality of a pandemic. And with no end in sight, officials are working to vaccinate more Americans; but there’s hesitancy from communities of color, fueled by a history of fear and exploitation.

This hour on Disrupted, we talk about why the focus on health equity is so vital, and how hospitals are reaching out to communities of color. We’ll also hear about the challenges of healthcare and vaccine distribution among the undocumented community.

GUESTS:

Sarah Lewis – Vice President of Health Equity at Hartford HealthCare

Kica Matos – Vice President of Vera Institute

