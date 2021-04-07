Disruptors: Young Connecticut Activists Speak Out

This hour on Disrupted, meet three young Connecticut disruptors. These activists are all in their early 20s and they’re finding their voices and power to speak out for issues that are important to them – from racial justice, to transportation, and environmentalism.

GUESTS:

Katharine Morris – scholar-activist focusing on environmental justice, Masters of Public Policy candidate at the University of Connecticut; check out her TEDx Talk How To Collaborate For Environmental Justice

Sahar Amjad – UCONN Senior; Communications Manager at the #IAmNotAVirus Campaign. She’s also the Transport Hartford Assistant Coordinator of the Center for Latino Progress

Akia S. Callum – President of the NAACP CT State Conference Youth and College Division and the Director of Community Impact and Marketing at Waterbury Bridge to Success

This program was produced by Zshekinah Collier, Catie Talarski, and Anna Elizabeth.

