Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Disruptors: Young Connecticut Activists Speak Out

Published April 7, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT
disrupted_guests_various.jpg
Photos clockwise: Akia S. Callum, Sahar Amjad, Katharine Morris

This hour on Disrupted, meet three young Connecticut disruptors. These activists are all in their early 20s and they’re finding their voices and power to speak out for issues that are important to them – from racial justice, to transportation, and environmentalism.

GUESTS:

  • Katharine Morris – scholar-activist focusing on environmental justice, Masters of Public Policy candidate at the University of Connecticut; check out her TEDx Talk How To Collaborate For Environmental Justice
  • Sahar Amjad – UCONN Senior; Communications Manager at the #IAmNotAVirus Campaign. She’s also the Transport Hartford Assistant Coordinator of the Center for Latino Progress
  • Akia S. Callum – President of the NAACP CT State Conference Youth and College Division and the Director of Community Impact and Marketing at Waterbury Bridge to Success

This program was produced by Zshekinah Collier, Catie Talarski, and Anna Elizabeth.

Disrupted
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
