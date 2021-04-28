© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Expanding Vaccine Access And Combating Hesitancy; Talking Justice, Equity, And Healing On A College Campus

Published April 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT
vaccineshot.jpg
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
/
03/29/21 – Bridgeport CT – FEMA launches a mobile vaccine unit at the Beardsley Zoo to bring more COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities. Health care workers administer vaccines.

Although around 50% of Connecticut’s population have received at least one vaccine shot, there are still significant racial disparities. White people are nearly twice as likely as Black people to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There’s a push to address the conditions that create vaccine hesitancy in Black and brown communities – but there’s also a question of access. Are vaccines being provided to people within their communities, by people they trust?

This hour on Disrupted, we talk about vaccine access and hesitancy as the roll-out continues in Connecticut. You can watch the full “Healing From Hesitancy” conversation here.

And we discuss how educational institutions are examining issues of equity, inclusion, and belonging.

GUESTS:

  • Don C. Sawyer, III – Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Associate Professor of Sociology at Quinnipiac University
  • Dr. Gary Desir – Chair of internal Medicine at Yale School of Medicine
  • Chineye Anako – Regional Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Trinity Health of New England
  • Dr. Fred Mckinney – Highsmith Chair of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Quinnipiac University School of Business

This episode was produced by Catie Talarski, James Szkobel-Wolff, and Anna Elizabeth.

Disrupted
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio's weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
