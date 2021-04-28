Expanding Vaccine Access And Combating Hesitancy; Talking Justice, Equity, And Healing On A College Campus

Although around 50% of Connecticut’s population have received at least one vaccine shot, there are still significant racial disparities. White people are nearly twice as likely as Black people to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There’s a push to address the conditions that create vaccine hesitancy in Black and brown communities – but there’s also a question of access. Are vaccines being provided to people within their communities, by people they trust?

This hour on Disrupted, we talk about vaccine access and hesitancy as the roll-out continues in Connecticut. You can watch the full “Healing From Hesitancy” conversation here.

And we discuss how educational institutions are examining issues of equity, inclusion, and belonging.

GUESTS:

Don C. Sawyer, III – Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Associate Professor of Sociology at Quinnipiac University

Dr. Gary Desir – Chair of internal Medicine at Yale School of Medicine

Chineye Anako – Regional Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Trinity Health of New England

Dr. Fred Mckinney – Highsmith Chair of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Quinnipiac University School of Business

This episode was produced by Catie Talarski, James Szkobel-Wolff, and Anna Elizabeth.