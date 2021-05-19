© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted logo
Disrupted

The Changing Landscape Of Organized Labor In America

Published May 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
ctx_union_X
Tim Rasmussen
/
Connecticut Public

Earlier this year, workers at an Amazon facility in Alabama made national news when they announced their intentions to unionize. While the union vote failed, the news is part of a renewed effort to raise working standards across the country.

Despite the traditional picture of the white male union worker, today unions are more diverse than ever before. Black Americans are more likely to be members of a union than any other ethic group.
This hour on Disrupted, we speak to the chief economist for the labor department about black employment in America. We also talk with a researcher on the history and future of unions. And finally, we hear about long term health care workers in Connecticut fighting for better wages.

GUESTS:

  • Janelle Jones, Chief Economist for the Department of Labor
  • Steven C. Pitts, Former Associate Chair at the UC Berkeley Labor Center, and host of the podcast Black Work Talk
  • Nicole Leonard, Health Reporter for Connecticut Public Radio

Disrupted is produced by Catie Talarski, James Szkobel-Wolff, Anna Elizabeth and Zshekinah Collier.

Disrupted
Stay Connected
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean