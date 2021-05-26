Beyond Virtue Signaling: The Real Work Of DEI In The Workplace

After the murder of George Floyd a year ago, many organizations issued statements of solidarity – and commitments to racial equity. So, how are things going for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at work?

This hour, we hear from a social psychologist about the reality of creating truly equitable, anti-racist organizations, and about how some Connecticut companies are cultivating diversity in their workforce.

Also, we find out the status of legislation shaping Connecticut’s criminal justice system.

GUESTS:

Gary Winfield – Chief Deputy Majority Leader, Connecticut State Senator, 10th District

Chief Deputy Majority Leader, Connecticut State Senator, 10th District Evelyn Carter – managing director of Paradigm, a diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy firm

managing director of Paradigm, a diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy firm Alexia Cruz – Senior Vice President Claim General Counsel at Travelers

Senior Vice President Claim General Counsel at Travelers Greg Jones – Vice President Community Health and Engagement at Hartford Healthcare

Vice President Community Health and Engagement at Hartford Healthcare Brandy Smith – Vice President Workplace Diversity and Counsel at Lincoln Financial Group

This episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.