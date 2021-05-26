© 2021 Connecticut Public

Beyond Virtue Signaling: The Real Work Of DEI In The Workplace

Published May 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
disrupted_3000x3000_omny_.jpg

After the murder of George Floyd a year ago, many organizations issued statements of solidarity – and commitments to racial equity. So, how are things going for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at work?

This hour, we hear from a social psychologist about the reality of creating truly equitable, anti-racist organizations, and about how some Connecticut companies are cultivating diversity in their workforce.

Also, we find out the status of legislation shaping Connecticut’s criminal justice system.

GUESTS:

  • Gary Winfield – Chief Deputy Majority Leader, Connecticut State Senator, 10th District
  • Evelyn Carter – managing director of Paradigm, a diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy firm
  • Alexia Cruz – Senior Vice President Claim General Counsel at Travelers
  • Greg Jones – Vice President Community Health and Engagement at Hartford Healthcare
  • Brandy Smith – Vice President Workplace Diversity and Counsel at Lincoln Financial Group

This episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
