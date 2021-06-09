© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Hidden Black History of Connecticut

Published June 9, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT
/
Residents of Little Liberia (Credit: The Mary and Eliza Freeman Center)

June 19th marks the 156th anniversary of Black emancipation in America. Here in Connecticut there are events around the state to mark Juneteenth. It may not be well known that by the American Revolution, Connecticut had the largest number of slaves of all the New England states. In fact, slavery in Connecticut did not officially end until 1848 – the last state in New England to do so.

This week, Disrupted is looking back at this history, and at how Black Americans have helped shape Connecticut History.

Disrupted is produced by Catie Talarski, James Szkobel-Wolff, and Zshekinah Collier.

