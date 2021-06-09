The Hidden Black History of Connecticut

June 19th marks the 156th anniversary of Black emancipation in America. Here in Connecticut there are events around the state to mark Juneteenth. It may not be well known that by the American Revolution, Connecticut had the largest number of slaves of all the New England states. In fact, slavery in Connecticut did not officially end until 1848 – the last state in New England to do so.

This week, Disrupted is looking back at this history, and at how Black Americans have helped shape Connecticut History.

GUESTS:

Maisa L. Tisdale, President and CEO of the Mary & Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community.

President and CEO of the Mary & Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community. Dr. Stacey Close, Associate Provost and Vice President of Equity and Diversity at Eastern Connecticut State University and co-author of the book ‘African American Connecticut Explored’.

