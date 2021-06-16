How The Climate Crisis is Affecting Connecticut’s Future

After years of warning from scientists, the global climate crisis is impacting Americans across the country. This year, we’ve already seen unprecedented ice storms across Texas and one of the worst droughts in modern history in the west. But what kind of changes can we expect in Connecticut?

This hour on Disrupted, we dig into the ways our changing climate is affecting our state.

GUESTS:

Kirby C. Stafford , Chief Entomologist for the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES)

, Chief Entomologist for the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) Jim O’Donnell, Professor of Marine Sciences at the University of Connecticut and Executive Director of Connecticut Institute of Resilience and Climate Adaptation (CIRCA)

Professor of Marine Sciences at the University of Connecticut and Executive Director of Connecticut Institute of Resilience and Climate Adaptation (CIRCA) J.D. Allen, Assistant news director and reporter for WSHU

To learn more about the how to submit ticks for testing and latest on ticks in the state, visit the CAES Tick Website. And to learn more about CIRCA’s Living Shoreline Projects and see some photos, check out their reports on Stratford Point and the Norwalk Land Trust.

Disrupted this week was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

