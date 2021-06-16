© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

How The Climate Crisis is Affecting Connecticut’s Future

Published June 16, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT
Flooding on Connecticut’s Shoreline

After years of warning from scientists, the global climate crisis is impacting Americans across the country. This year, we’ve already seen unprecedented ice storms across Texas and one of the worst droughts in modern history in the west. But what kind of changes can we expect in Connecticut?

This hour on Disrupted, we dig into the ways our changing climate is affecting our state.

GUESTS:

To learn more about the how to submit ticks for testing and latest on ticks in the state, visit the CAES Tick Website. And to learn more about CIRCA’s Living Shoreline Projects and see some photos, check out their reports on Stratford Point and the Norwalk Land Trust.

Disrupted this week was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
