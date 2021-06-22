© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Health Equity In The Wake Of COVID

Published June 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
healthXpanelXphoto.jpeg
CUTLINE
/
Clockwise from top left: Kica Matos, Dr. Setu Vora, Rev. Robyn Anderson, Steven Hernández

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted a fundamental fact: disparities in health outcomes by race and ethnicity exist across the country and the state, and COVID-19 has taken an unequal toll on Black people, Latinos, and Native Americans.

Nationwide, Black Americans are nearly twice as likely to have died during the pandemic than their white counterparts. In Connecticut, Black people make up 10% of the population, and 14% of COVID deaths. While we all may feel like we’re moving away from the danger of the pandemic here in Connecticut — community and healthcare officials are trying to take the lessons from this past year into the future.

This hour on Disrupted, we listen to a conversation featured last month as part of Connecticut Public’s CUTLINE: Health Equity in the Wake of COVID.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Kelly Langevin and Maisy Carvalho.

Disrupted
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
