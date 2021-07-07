NASCAR’s Reckoning On Race And Culture

Since it began in 1948, NASCAR has only fielded 8 Black drivers for its top-level cup series. The sport hasn’t been exactly welcoming to people of color. But following the murder of George Floyd and events of last year, they’re making moves to shed that racist image.

On this week’s Disrupted, a history of NASCAR’s push for diversity.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Kelly Langevin and Maisy Carvalho.