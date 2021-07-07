NASCAR’s Reckoning On Race And Culture
Since it began in 1948, NASCAR has only fielded 8 Black drivers for its top-level cup series. The sport hasn’t been exactly welcoming to people of color. But following the murder of George Floyd and events of last year, they’re making moves to shed that racist image.
On this week’s Disrupted, a history of NASCAR’s push for diversity.
GUESTS:
- Daniel McFadin, Lead Reporter and Editor for Frontstretch, and host of the podcast “Dropping the Hammer”; Read McFadin’s five part series about NASCAR in the wake of the George Floyd murder
- Bill Lester, semi-retired professional NASCAR driver and author of the memoir ‘Winning in Reverse’
Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Kelly Langevin and Maisy Carvalho.