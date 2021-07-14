Professors On Politics: Tenure, Critical Race Theory, Voting Rights And The Olympics

This hour on Disrupted, our political roundtable tackles recent news, like Nikole Hannah-Jones’s tenure controversy and her decision to teach at Howard University. They’ll give context around Critical Race Theory, how a Supreme Court case is impacting voting rights, and whether the Olympics need a racial reckoning.

Leah Wright-Rigueur - Associate Research Professor at the SNF Agora Institute and the Department of History at Johns Hopkins University

Niambi Carter - Associate Professor of Political Science at Howard University

Jonathan Wharton - Associate Professor of Political Science at Southern CT State University; Associate Dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies

