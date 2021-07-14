© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Professors On Politics: Tenure, Critical Race Theory, Voting Rights And The Olympics

Published July 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT
Disrupted
Guests, clockwise: Leah Wright Rigueur, Jonathan Wharton, Niambi Carter

This hour on Disrupted, our political roundtable tackles recent news, like Nikole Hannah-Jones’s tenure controversy and her decision to teach at Howard University. They’ll give context around Critical Race Theory, how a Supreme Court case is impacting voting rights, and whether the Olympics need a racial reckoning.

GUESTS:

  • Leah Wright-Rigueur - Associate Research Professor at the SNF Agora Institute and the Department of History at Johns Hopkins University
  • Niambi Carter - Associate Professor of Political Science at Howard University
  • Jonathan Wharton - Associate Professor of Political Science at Southern CT State University; Associate Dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Maisy Carvalho and Kelly Langevin.

Disrupted
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
