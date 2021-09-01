NASCAR’s Reckoning On Race And Culture
This episode originally aired on July 7th, 2021
For the first time in league history, a non-white racer has won NASCAR’s Cup Series. Kyle Larson’s win comes only a year after the sport banned one of it’s most well known symbols. On this week's Disrupted, we replay a conversation on NASCAR’s push for diversity with racing legend Bill Lester.
GUESTS:
- Daniel McFadin, Lead Reporter and Editor for Frontstretch, and host of the podcast “Dropping the Hammer”; Read McFadin’s five part series about NASCAR in the wake of the George Floyd murder
- Bill Lester, semi-retired professional NASCAR driver and author of the memoir ‘Winning in Reverse’
Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Kelly Langevin and Maisy Carvalho.