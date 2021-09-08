© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Back To School During A Global Pandemic

Published September 8, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT
Wearing a mask and face shield, teacher Elizabeth DeSantis helps a first-grader during reading class in September at Stark Elementary School in Stamford, Conn.
Wearing a mask and face shield, teacher Elizabeth DeSantis helps a first-grader during reading class in September at Stark Elementary School in Stamford, Conn.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has impacted the return to school for the second year in a row. On this week’s Disrupted, we celebrate this anniversary with a back to school special.

We hear from students about their hopes and fears for the coming fall semester. We’ll speak with a professor about the similarity between Hurricanes and the pandemic. And an ESPN writer on the changing economic landscape of college sports.

Guests:

  • Alex, Emani, and Xochiquetzaly “ZoChee”, Airiqa- Students at the High School in the Community in New Haven, Connecticut
  • Cassandra R. Davis - Research Associate Professor of Public Policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Mechelle Voepel - Women's Basketball and College Sports Writer for ESPN and ESPNW

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
Stay Connected
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
See stories by Zshekinah Collier