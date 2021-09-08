Back To School During A Global Pandemic
The Coronavirus Pandemic has impacted the return to school for the second year in a row. On this week’s Disrupted, we celebrate this anniversary with a back to school special.
We hear from students about their hopes and fears for the coming fall semester. We’ll speak with a professor about the similarity between Hurricanes and the pandemic. And an ESPN writer on the changing economic landscape of college sports.
Guests:
- Alex, Emani, and Xochiquetzaly “ZoChee”, Airiqa- Students at the High School in the Community in New Haven, Connecticut
- Cassandra R. Davis - Research Associate Professor of Public Policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Mechelle Voepel - Women's Basketball and College Sports Writer for ESPN and ESPNW
Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.