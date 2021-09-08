Back To School During A Global Pandemic

The Coronavirus Pandemic has impacted the return to school for the second year in a row. On this week’s Disrupted, we celebrate this anniversary with a back to school special.

We hear from students about their hopes and fears for the coming fall semester. We’ll speak with a professor about the similarity between Hurricanes and the pandemic. And an ESPN writer on the changing economic landscape of college sports.

Guests:



Alex, Emani, and Xochiquetzaly “ZoChee”, Airiqa- Students at the High School in the Community in New Haven, Connecticut

Students at the High School in the Community in New Haven, Connecticut Cassandra R. Davis - Research Associate Professor of Public Policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Research Associate Professor of Public Policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Mechelle Voepel - Women's Basketball and College Sports Writer for ESPN and ESPNW

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

