Disrupted

Disrupted Roundtable: Afghanistan, Reproductive Rights And Michael K. Williams

Published September 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT
Disrupted Guests Sept 15.png
Guests, clockwise: Maya King, Bilal Sekou, and Janelle Wong

This week on Disrupted, our politics roundtable explores recent headlines: The United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, the fight for reproductive rights in Texas, California's recall election, and the legacy of Michael K.Williams.

Guests:

To find out more about the recall election in California, check out the state's results page.

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
