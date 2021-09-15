Disrupted Roundtable: Afghanistan, Reproductive Rights And Michael K. Williams

This week on Disrupted, our politics roundtable explores recent headlines: The United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, the fight for reproductive rights in Texas, California's recall election, and the legacy of Michael K.Williams.

Guests:



Bilal Sekou -Associate professor of Political Science at the University of Hartford

-Associate professor of Political Science at the University of Hartford Maya King - National politics reporter at POLITICO

- National politics reporter at POLITICO Janelle Wong - Professor of American Studies at the University of Maryland

To find out more about the recall election in California, check out the state's results page.

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.