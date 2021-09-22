Cryptocurrency's Push Into The Mainstream

Once seen as a niche technology, the cryptocurrency market is now valued at over 2 trillion dollars. And that growth is attracting more scrutiny around the globe. This week on disrupted, how crypto’s going mainstream. We’ll hear how policymakers are pushing cryptocurrency to be more equitable. And a look at El Salvador’s rocky adoption of Bitcoin.

Emily Parker - Managing Director at CoinDesk and co-host of the morning show “First Mover.”

Cleve Mesidor - Founder of the National Policy Network of Women of Color in Blockchain and public policy consultant for the Blockchain Association.

Ricardo Barrientos - Chief Economist at the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies.

This month marks one year since we launched this show. The last year and a half have been disruptive in so many ways for all of us. We want to hear from you: what’s a disruption impacting your life that you are most worried about -- and a disruption that’s giving you hope? Send a voice memo to Disrupted@ctpublic.org. We’ll feature some of our favorites on an upcoming show.

