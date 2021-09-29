Disruptors: Teresa Younger And Phoebe Robinson
This hour we hear from two influential women: one making her mark in the world of comedy and publishing and one advocating for policies that will positively impact women across the country.
GUESTS:
- Teresa Younger - CEO and President of the Ms. Foundation for Women and 2021 Inductee to the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame.
- Phoebe Robinson - Comedian, Actress, and Author of the new book Please Don't Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes. She's the founder of Tiny Reparations Books.
October marks one year since we launched this show. The last year and a half have been disruptive in so many ways for all of us.We want to hear from you: what’s a disruption impacting your life that you are most worried about -- and a disruption that’s giving you hope? Send a voice memo to Disrupted@ctpublic.org. We’ll feature some of our favorites on an upcoming show.
Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.