Disruptors: Teresa Younger And Phoebe Robinson

Published September 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT
This hour we hear from two influential women: one making her mark in the world of comedy and publishing and one advocating for policies that will positively impact women across the country.

GUESTS:

October marks one year since we launched this show.  The last year and a half have been disruptive in so many ways for all of us.We want to hear from you: what’s a disruption impacting your life that you are most worried about -- and a disruption that’s giving you hope? Send a voice memo to Disrupted@ctpublic.org. We’ll feature some of our favorites on an upcoming show.  

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
