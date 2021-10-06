Reflecting on one year of disruptions with Eddie Glaude Jr.

Over the last 51 episodes, Disrupted has taken a critical look at our country, our democracy, and our culture. From the world of fashion and hair, to the politics of NASCAR and sports activism, our show has asked difficult questions and attempted to understand our changing world. This week on Disrupted, we celebrate our one year anniversary by talking to our first guest, Eddie Glaude Jr.

Eddie Glaude Jr.- James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and Chair of African American Studies at Princeton University. He’s an MSNBC contributor and was a recent recipient of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Prize for his book Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and its Urgent Lesson for our Own.



Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. And this year wouldn't have been possible without help from Anna Elizabeth, Daniela Luna, Meg Fitzgerald, Vanessa De La Torre, Tim Rassmussen, and the legendary producer Mr. Phat on the Track for our theme song.