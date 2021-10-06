© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Reflecting on one year of disruptions with Eddie Glaude Jr.

Published October 6, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT
James Baldwin poses at his home in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France in 1979.
Over the last 51 episodes, Disrupted has taken a critical look at our country, our democracy, and our culture. From the world of fashion and hair, to the politics of NASCAR and sports activism, our show has asked difficult questions and attempted to understand our changing world. This week on Disrupted, we celebrate our one year anniversary by talking to our first guest, Eddie Glaude Jr.

GUESTS:

Click here to Listen to our conversation with Glaude in October 2020.

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. And this year wouldn't have been possible without help from Anna Elizabeth, Daniela Luna, Meg Fitzgerald, Vanessa De La Torre, Tim Rassmussen, and the legendary producer Mr. Phat on the Track for our theme song.

