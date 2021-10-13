© 2021 Connecticut Public

disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Gun ownership surged during the pandemic, but who has 'the right to bear arms'?

Published October 13, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT
People wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., on March 15, 2020.
People wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., on March 15, 2020.

This episode originally aired on March 3rd, 2021

Gun sales remains sky high during the pandemic – and the largest increase in purchases came from African American communities. This hour, we talk to the president of a Black Gun Association in Connecticut about what he’s seeing locally. And we hear about how these larger gun-buying trends are playing out nationally.

Also, with increased gun violence in the U.S., what’s the disconnect between the Second Amendment rights Americans have in theory, and how they play out for African Americans?

Guests:

This episode was originally produced by Daniela Luna, and Anna Elizabeth. The rest of our team includes James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes.

Stay Connected
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
