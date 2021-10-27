© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Margaret Levi reimagines an economy that works for everyone

Published October 27, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT
Low-wage workers and supporters protest for a $15 an hour minimum wage Tuesday in New York City as part of what organizers called a National Day of Action.
Low-wage workers and supporters protest for a $15 an hour minimum wage in New York City as part of what organizers called a National Day of Action.

Capitalism is a major driving force in American society. But the COVID-19 Pandemic has shown that the system doesn’t work for everyone and what we prioritize matters.

This hour on Disrupted, a conversation with political scientist Margaret Levi on the future of our economy and how we can find dignity in work. And economist Janelle Jones talks about the importance of the Black female workforce.

GUESTS:

  • Margaret Levi - Director of the Center for Advanced Study in Behavioral Sciences, Professor of Political Science, and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University
  • Janelle Jones - Chief Economist for the Department of Labor

To learn more about moral political economy, check out the Center for Advanced Study in Behavioral Sciences' website.

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
