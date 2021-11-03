TikTok is changing how we interact with media. Here's how.

In September, TikTok surpassed over a billion monthly users. And the app is fundamentally changing how creators reach an audience online. This week, how TikTok is changing our relationship with media. We’ll hear from a TikTok creator about how he’s staying relevant. A professor reveals how TikTok's impacting childhood development. And a look at TikTok’s stronghold on the music industry.

Guests:

Gohar Khan – TikTok creator who provides college admission tips and advice @Goharsguide, and CEO and Co-founder of Next Admit.

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes.