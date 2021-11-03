© 2021 Connecticut Public

disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

TikTok is changing how we interact with media. Here's how.

Published November 3, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT
Nathan Apodaca's TikTok video, in which he longboards to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," has catapulted him to viral fame. Here, he is standing in the pickup truck given to him by Ocean Spray. In his video, Apodaca sips from a bottle of Ocean Spray's Cran-Raspberry juice.
Nathan Apodaca's TikTok video, in which he longboards to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," has catapulted him to viral fame. Here, he is standing in the pickup truck given to him by Ocean Spray. In his video, Apodaca sips from a bottle of Ocean Spray's Cran-Raspberry juice.

In September, TikTok surpassed over a billion monthly users. And the app is fundamentally changing how creators reach an audience online. This week, how TikTok is changing our relationship with media. We’ll hear from a TikTok creator about how he’s staying relevant. A professor reveals how TikTok's impacting childhood development. And a look at TikTok’s stronghold on the music industry.

Guests:

  • Gohar Khan – TikTok creator who provides college admission tips and advice @Goharsguide, and CEO and Co-founder of Next Admit.
  • Jaime Riccio – Communications and media studies professor at LaGuardia Community College, City University of New York.
  • Dan Whateley – Media reporter for Business Insider. Click here to find more of his reporting.

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski