TikTok is changing how we interact with media. Here's how.
In September, TikTok surpassed over a billion monthly users. And the app is fundamentally changing how creators reach an audience online. This week, how TikTok is changing our relationship with media. We’ll hear from a TikTok creator about how he’s staying relevant. A professor reveals how TikTok's impacting childhood development. And a look at TikTok’s stronghold on the music industry.
Guests:
- Gohar Khan – TikTok creator who provides college admission tips and advice @Goharsguide, and CEO and Co-founder of Next Admit.
- Jaime Riccio – Communications and media studies professor at LaGuardia Community College, City University of New York.
- Dan Whateley – Media reporter for Business Insider. Click here to find more of his reporting.
Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes.