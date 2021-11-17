© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

It may sound gross, but dumpster diving shines a light on the future of our food systems

Published November 17, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST
A scene from J<em>ust Eat It: A Food Waste Story</em>. Filmmaker Grant Baldwin checks out a dumpster of excess, but edible, food.
As more people confront the realities of climate change, our society’s relationship with food is changing. This week, the ways we access our food.

We’ll hear from a man who spent just 5 dollars feeding himself over two years, by mastering the art of dumpster diving. We also hear from an indigenous ethnobotanist who shares the ways we can all lessen our impact on nature. And, a conversation with a young activist and academic fighting to end food deserts.

Guests:

  • William Reid – Food waste expert, dumpster diver and director of the documentary "Trash Empire".
  • Rosalyn LaPier – Ethnobotanist and Associate Professor of Environmental Studies at the University of Montana. She is an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe.
  • Katharine Morris – Sustainability Fellow for the EPA and scholar-activist focusing on environmental justice. Check out her TEDx Talk How To Collaborate For Environmental Justice.

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
