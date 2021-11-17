It may sound gross, but dumpster diving shines a light on the future of our food systems

As more people confront the realities of climate change, our society’s relationship with food is changing. This week, the ways we access our food.

We’ll hear from a man who spent just 5 dollars feeding himself over two years, by mastering the art of dumpster diving. We also hear from an indigenous ethnobotanist who shares the ways we can all lessen our impact on nature. And, a conversation with a young activist and academic fighting to end food deserts.

Guests:

William Reid – Food waste expert, dumpster diver and director of the documentary "Trash Empire".



– Food waste expert, dumpster diver and director of the documentary "Trash Empire". Rosalyn LaPier – Ethnobotanist and Associate Professor of Environmental Studies at the University of Montana. She is an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe.



– Ethnobotanist and Associate Professor of Environmental Studies at the University of Montana. She is an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe. Katharine Morris – Sustainability Fellow for the EPA and scholar-activist focusing on environmental justice. Check out her TEDx Talk How To Collaborate For Environmental Justice.



Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes.