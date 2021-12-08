How astronaut Leland Melvin is using the lessons he learned in space back here at home

This week, ten candidates were selected to join NASA's latest class of Astronauts. They will join the Artemis program, which expects to send humans to the moon for the first time since 1972. The new cohort will be one of NASA’s most diverse ever.

On today's episode, we hear from two Black Americans who helped pave the way for the next generation of NASA astronauts and administrators.

GUESTS:



Leland Melvin - Engineer, former NFL Wide Receiver, and retired NASA Astronaut. He’s also the author of Chasing Space: An Astronaut's Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances

- Engineer, former NFL Wide Receiver, and retired NASA Astronaut. He’s also the author of Greg Robinson - Director for the James Webb Space Telescope Program in the NASA Science Mission Directorate

