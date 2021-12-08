© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

How astronaut Leland Melvin is using the lessons he learned in space back here at home

Published December 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST
1 of 3  — Leland Melvin with his dogs, Jake and Scout. "I snuck them into NASA to get this picture," Melvin says.
Leland Melvin with his dogs, Jake and Scout. "I snuck them into NASA to get this picture," Melvin says.
2 of 3  — Ernie Wright stands near the James Webb Space Telescope mirrors as they sit just outside the testing chamber in the Xray calibration facility at MSFC
Ernie Wright stands near the James Webb Space Telescope mirrors as they sit just outside the testing chamber in the Xray calibration facility at MSFC
Davis Higginbotham
3 of 3  — Leland Melvin floats inside the International Space Station alongside astronauts Stanley Love (left) and Rex Walheim, (right) during Melvin's first mission to space.
Leland Melvin floats inside the International Space Station alongside astronauts Stanley Love (left) and Rex Walheim, (right) during Melvin's first mission to space.

This week, ten candidates were selected to join NASA's latest class of Astronauts. They will join the Artemis program, which expects to send humans to the moon for the first time since 1972. The new cohort will be one of NASA’s most diverse ever.

On today's episode, we hear from two Black Americans who helped pave the way for the next generation of NASA astronauts and administrators.

GUESTS:

Click here to learn more about Leland Melvin's journey in space. And check out NASA's website to find more information about the James Webb Space Telescope launch.

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
Stay Connected
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski