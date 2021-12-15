Author and Scientist Ainissa Ramirez is teaching science through stories
Materials scientist Ainissa Ramirez has made it her mission to tell the stories of little known inventors. She shines a light on the women and people of color that have helped create everything from the ice cream scoop to the GPS. This week on Disrupted, a conversation with Ainissa Ramirez.
GUESTS:
- Ainissa Ramirez - Materials scientist, science evangelist, author of The Alchemy of Us: How humans and matter transformed one another
This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.