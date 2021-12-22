How understanding the history of African America helps put our present moment in context
This episode originally aired on March 31st, 2021
This moment in American history can feel unprecedented. But white supremacist violence and debates over whose rights really matter are hardly new.
This hour on Disrupted, we re air conversations with two authors who provide crucial historical and theoretical context to this moment. Keisha N. Blain co-edited Four Hundred Souls, A Community History of African America. Jamal Greene is the author of a book untangling the complex history and politics of rights in America.
GUESTS:
- Keisha N. Blain – Associate Professor of History at the University of Pittsburgh and co-editor of Four Hundred Souls, A Community History of African America. Her new book is called Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer's Enduring Message to America
- Jamal Greene – Dwight Professor of Law at Columbia Law School and Author of How Rights Went Wrong: Why Our Obsession With Rights Is Tearing America Apart
This episode of Disrupted was originally produced by Catie Talarski and Anna Elizabeth. The rest of our team includes James Szkobel-Wolff and Zshekinah Collier.