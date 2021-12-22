© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

How understanding the history of African America helps put our present moment in context

Published December 22, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST
Keisha Blain/Jamal Greene
From Left to Right: Jamal Greene, Keisha Blain

This episode originally aired on March 31st, 2021

This moment in American history can feel unprecedented. But white supremacist violence and debates over whose rights really matter are hardly new.

This hour on Disrupted, we re air conversations with two authors who provide crucial historical and theoretical context to this moment. Keisha N. Blain co-edited Four Hundred Souls, A Community History of African America. Jamal Greene is the author of a book untangling the complex history and politics of rights in America.

GUESTS:

This episode of Disrupted was originally produced by Catie Talarski and Anna Elizabeth. The rest of our team includes James Szkobel-Wolff and Zshekinah Collier.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
