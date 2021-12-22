How understanding the history of African America helps put our present moment in context

This episode originally aired on March 31st, 2021

This moment in American history can feel unprecedented. But white supremacist violence and debates over whose rights really matter are hardly new.

This hour on Disrupted, we re air conversations with two authors who provide crucial historical and theoretical context to this moment. Keisha N. Blain co-edited Four Hundred Souls, A Community History of African America. Jamal Greene is the author of a book untangling the complex history and politics of rights in America.

GUESTS:

This episode of Disrupted was originally produced by Catie Talarski and Anna Elizabeth. The rest of our team includes James Szkobel-Wolff and Zshekinah Collier.

