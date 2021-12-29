Looking back on 2021 and a year of Disruptions

From a shocking insurrection at the Capitol, to the rise of cryptocurrency, and the continuing fight for voting rights, 2021 brought more disruptions – and our show has attempted to make sense of this complicated world.

This week on Disrupted, we’re wrapping up the year listening back to a few of our favorite conversations of 2021.

GUESTS:



Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.