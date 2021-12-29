Looking back on 2021 and a year of Disruptions
From a shocking insurrection at the Capitol, to the rise of cryptocurrency, and the continuing fight for voting rights, 2021 brought more disruptions – and our show has attempted to make sense of this complicated world.
This week on Disrupted, we’re wrapping up the year listening back to a few of our favorite conversations of 2021.
GUESTS:
- Nancy Yao Maasbach – President of the Museum of Chinese in America.
- Andrew Kahrl - Professor of African-American Studies and History at The Carter G. Woodson Institute at the University of Virginia and author of Free the Beaches: The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America's Most Exclusive Shoreline.
- Martine Dherte - Refugee Services Program Manager at the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants.
- Salma Mousa - Assistant Professor of Political Science at Yale University.
- Melissa Harris-Perry – Host and managing editor of WNYC's The Takeaway. She's the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake University and founder of the Anna Julia Cooper Center.
- Alex, Emani, Xochiquetzaly “ZoChee”, and Airiqa- Students at the High School in the Community in New Haven, Connecticut.
Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.