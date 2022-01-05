Diversity and wage transparency are key to a modern, equitable workplace
In 2020, following calls for racial justice, U.S. businesses committed over 35 billion dollars toward racial equity in the workplace. But still, corporate offices remain overwhelmingly white. According to a recent study by Mckinsey, less than 30% of corporate managers are people of color. This week on Disrupted, we’ll hear from individuals pushing for greater equity in the workplace.
GUESTS:
- Minda Harts - Founder and CEO of The Memo LLC and author of Right Within: How to Heal from Racial Trauma in the Workplace
- Janée Woods Weber - Executive Director of Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund
- Madeline Granato- Policy Director of Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund
This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.