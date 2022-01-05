© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Diversity and wage transparency are key to a modern, equitable workplace

Published January 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST
Minda Harts Headshot
Minda Harts

In 2020, following calls for racial justice, U.S. businesses committed over 35 billion dollars toward racial equity in the workplace. But still, corporate offices remain overwhelmingly white. According to a recent study by Mckinsey, less than 30% of corporate managers are people of color. This week on Disrupted, we’ll hear from individuals pushing for greater equity in the workplace.

GUESTS:

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
