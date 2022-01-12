Disrupted Roundtable: COVID-19, Biden's first year and Climate Change

2021 was a year of unprecedented moments. From an insurrection at our nation’s capital, to the end of the longest war in American history. We’ve struggled to make sense of all that has happened. This week, we’re joined by three political experts to help sift through the events of the last year, and look ahead to 2022.

GUESTS:



Brian O’ Donovan - Washington Correspondent for Ireland’s Public Radio Service RTE

- Washington Correspondent for Ireland’s Public Radio Service RTE Duchess Harris - Professor of American Studies at Macalester College

- Professor of American Studies at Macalester College Kaleigh Rogers - Technology and Politics Reporter at FiveThirtyEight

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.