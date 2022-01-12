© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Disrupted Roundtable: COVID-19, Biden's first year and Climate Change

Published January 12, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST
Brian O'Donovan, Duchess Harris, Kaleigh Rogers
From Left to Right: Brian O'Donovan, Duchess Harris, Kaleigh Rogers

2021 was a year of unprecedented moments. From an insurrection at our nation’s capital, to the end of the longest war in American history. We’ve struggled to make sense of all that has happened. This week, we’re joined by three political experts to help sift through the events of the last year, and look ahead to 2022.

GUESTS:

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
