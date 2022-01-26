The anti-work movement and radical self-care are helping people fight burnout

In recent years, self-care has become a multi-billion dollar industry and a focal point of the pandemic. This week on Disrupted, we dive into the meaning of self-care and its radical origins. And we talk to an anti-work advocate about the movement’s mission.

GUESTS:

Dr. Maryam Aziz - African American History Postdoctoral Fellow at Penn State University

- African American History Postdoctoral Fellow at Penn State University Angelee Lopez- Certified meditation guide and founder of Manifest House, a virtual wellbeing space

Certified meditation guide and founder of Manifest House, a virtual wellbeing space Doreen Ford - Anti-Work movement advocate and a moderators for the anti-work subreddit r/Antiwork



This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.