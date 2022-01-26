© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

The anti-work movement and radical self-care are helping people fight burnout

Published January 26, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST
Self Care is Self Preservation
Kimberly Ashby (2020)
/
Library of Congress
"Self Care is Self Preservation" is a work produced by Kimberly Ashby for the non-profit Amplifier. Kimberly says the piece is meant to express the importance of self-care for black and brown communities during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In recent years, self-care has become a multi-billion dollar industry and a focal point of the pandemic. This week on Disrupted, we dive into the meaning of self-care and its radical origins. And we talk to an anti-work advocate about the movement’s mission.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Maryam Aziz - African American History Postdoctoral Fellow at Penn State University
  • Angelee Lopez- Certified meditation guide and founder of Manifest House, a virtual wellbeing space
  • Doreen Ford - Anti-Work movement advocate and a moderators for the anti-work subreddit r/Antiwork

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
Stay Connected
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski