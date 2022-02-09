© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Previewing the Connecticut legislative session and the 2022 midterms

Published February 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST
Disrupted2_Stuart_Udoma_Wharton.png
Our panel from left to right : Christine Stuart, Ebong Udoma, Jonathan Wharton

2022 is a big year for politics across the United States. And this week marks the start of a new legislative session for Connecticut’s General Assembly. Today, we preview the upcoming session with a roundtable of experts. Plus a look at the upcoming midterm elections.

GUESTS:

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
Stay Connected
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski