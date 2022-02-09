Previewing the Connecticut legislative session and the 2022 midterms
2022 is a big year for politics across the United States. And this week marks the start of a new legislative session for Connecticut’s General Assembly. Today, we preview the upcoming session with a roundtable of experts. Plus a look at the upcoming midterm elections.
GUESTS:
- Christine Stuart - Editor-Owner of CT News Junkie, and reporter for NBC Connecticut
- Ebong Udoma - Senior Reporter covering state politics for WSHU
- Jonathan Wharton - Associate Professor of political science and urban affairs at Southern Connecticut State University
This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.