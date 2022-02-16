© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Team USA's Julie Chu on her journey to 4 Olympic Medals, and a look inside the Beijing Games

Published February 16, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST
Ice Hockey, 2010 Winter Olympics
Damian Strohmeyer/via Getty Images
/
Sports Illustrated
USA Julie Chu (13) accepting a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics - Game 20 vs Canada at Canada Hockey Place. Vancouver, Canada 2/25/2010.

The US Women's Hockey team are perennial favorites to win a gold medal every 4 years. Since 1998, the US squad has finished among the top 3 in every Winter Olympics. That’s in part thanks to retired American forward Julie Chu.

This week on Disrupted, a conversation with the Connecticut native on breaking barriers and competing for gold at the Winter Games. Plus, a look at the biggest story lines coming out of Beijing.

GUESTS:

  • Julie Chu - 4-time Olympian and former captain for the US Women’s Ice Hockey Team. She’s now the head women’s ice hockey coach at Concordia University
  • Stephanie Apstein - Senior Writer for Sports Illustrated, covering the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing

The US Women's Hockey Team faces Canada in a gold medal match tonight at 11:05 P.M. ET. Click here to see how to watch today's final.

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
