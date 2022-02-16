Team USA's Julie Chu on her journey to 4 Olympic Medals, and a look inside the Beijing Games

The US Women's Hockey team are perennial favorites to win a gold medal every 4 years. Since 1998, the US squad has finished among the top 3 in every Winter Olympics. That’s in part thanks to retired American forward Julie Chu.

This week on Disrupted, a conversation with the Connecticut native on breaking barriers and competing for gold at the Winter Games. Plus, a look at the biggest story lines coming out of Beijing.

GUESTS:



Julie Chu - 4-time Olympian and former captain for the US Women’s Ice Hockey Team. She’s now the head women’s ice hockey coach at Concordia University

Stephanie Apstein - Senior Writer for Sports Illustrated, covering the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing

The US Women's Hockey Team faces Canada in a gold medal match tonight at 11:05 P.M. ET. Click here to see how to watch today's final.

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

