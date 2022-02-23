© 2022 Connecticut Public

disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

As rental prices rise, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro says better public housing could help fight the housing crisis

Published February 23, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST
Demonstrators march in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood in June to demand a lifting of the Illinois rent control ban and a cancellation of rent and mortgage payments. The pandemic's financial pressures are causing many Americans to struggle with rent payments.
The cost of living has risen for many Americans over the last two years. According to a report from Realtor.com, in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, median rentals grew by over 19% in the last year.

This week on Disrupted, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro talks about how he thinks we can better address America's housing crisis and what this year's midterms mean for Democrats in Texas. Plus, a look at free public transit and how it can make cities safer for people of color.

GUESTS:

Julian Castro will be part of a Connecticut Forum panel “The Fight for Racial Justice” on February 25th. Click here to learn more about his appearance.

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
