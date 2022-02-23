As rental prices rise, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro says better public housing could help fight the housing crisis

The cost of living has risen for many Americans over the last two years. According to a report from Realtor.com, in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, median rentals grew by over 19% in the last year.

This week on Disrupted, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro talks about how he thinks we can better address America's housing crisis and what this year's midterms mean for Democrats in Texas. Plus, a look at free public transit and how it can make cities safer for people of color.

GUESTS:



Julian Castro - Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama, 2020 Presidential Candidate, and former mayor of San Antonio. He’s now a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC News

Rosalie Ray - Assistant Professor of Geography at the Texas State University. She was also a featured author in the book Free Public Transit: And Why We Don't Pay to Ride Elevators

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

