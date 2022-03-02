The rich culture of Black fashion and the growth of clothing brand Shein

Author Tanisha C. Ford grew up obsessed with fashion. But it wasn't until she left home for school, when she realized the power of creating community through style. This week on Disrupted, we talk to Ford about her new book and what fashion means to her. Plus, as fast fashion businesses make clothing cheaper than ever, how are our consumption habits changing?

Tanisha C. Ford - Professor of History at The Graduate Center, CUNY and author of Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girls Love Letter to Fashion

Professor of History at The Graduate Center, CUNY and author of Dr. Sheng Lu - Associate Professor of Fashion and Apparel Studies at the University of Delaware

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Special thanks to our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.