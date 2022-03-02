© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The rich culture of Black fashion and the growth of clothing brand Shein

Published March 2, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST
Fashion Designer André Leon Talley and Anna Wintour attend the Donna Karan New York Fall 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 14 in New York City.

Author Tanisha C. Ford grew up obsessed with fashion. But it wasn't until she left home for school, when she realized the power of creating community through style. This week on Disrupted, we talk to Ford about her new book and what fashion means to her. Plus, as fast fashion businesses make clothing cheaper than ever, how are our consumption habits changing?

GUESTS:

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Special thanks to our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio's weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio's weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
