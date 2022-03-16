Feminism hasn't always been inclusive, but activists are working to change that

The feminist movement has led to groundbreaking legislation like the 19th Amendment, Title IX and the Violence Against Women Act. But when did the movement start? And whose voices are still missing from the conversation?

This hour, we revisit conversations on the history and present of feminism. And we hear from an activist creating public art to spread information about women’s issues.

GUESTS:



Brittney Cooper: Professor of Women's and Gender Studies and Africana Studies at Rutgers University and co-founder of the Crunk Feminist Collective

Professor of Women's and Gender Studies and Africana Studies at Rutgers University and co-founder of the Crunk Feminist Collective Karen Buenavista Hanna: Assistant Professor of Gender, Sexuality and Intersectionality Studies at Connecticut College

Assistant Professor of Gender, Sexuality and Intersectionality Studies at Connecticut College Camille Gallay: Founder of the New York based intersectional feminist collective Feminist Collages NYC

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

This Episode Originally Aired on August 25th, 2021

