disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

War is ravaging Ukraine. What can we expect for the future of global diplomacy?

Published March 23, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
A Ukrainian serviceman walks between debris outside the destroyed Retroville shopping mall in a residential district in Kyiv after a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital.
Aris Messinis
/
AFP via Getty Images
A Ukrainian serviceman walks between debris outside the destroyed Retroville shopping mall in a residential district in Kyiv after a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital.

The way countries fight wars has changed significantly in the 21st century. And those changes can make visualizing the impact of war difficult.

This week on Disrupted, what can we expect from the future of war and international diplomacy? We’ll hear what Russia's Invasion could mean for their relationship with China. And, why K-Pop bands like BTS are important for the South Korean government.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
