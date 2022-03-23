War is ravaging Ukraine. What can we expect for the future of global diplomacy?

The way countries fight wars has changed significantly in the 21st century. And those changes can make visualizing the impact of war difficult.

This week on Disrupted, what can we expect from the future of war and international diplomacy? We’ll hear what Russia's Invasion could mean for their relationship with China. And, why K-Pop bands like BTS are important for the South Korean government.

Michael Horowitz: Director of Perry World House and Richard Perry Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of The Diffusion of Military Power: Causes and Consequences for International Politics.

Anton Troianovski: Russian Bureau Chief for the New York Times

Russian Bureau Chief for the New York Times Jenna Gibson: PHD Candidate in Political Science at the University of Chicago.



