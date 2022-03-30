© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The pandemic changed how we work. What does that mean for the future?

Published March 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
Members of the 32BJ union participate in a "Strike for Black Lives" rally in New York City, one of the many demonstrations for racial and economic justice that took place across the U.S. on Monday.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
Members of the 32BJ union participate in a 2020 "Strike for Black Lives" rally in New York City. The strike was organized in support of equal rights for black and brown workers.

The American working world has been flipped upside down. Since 2020, many employees have adapted to working from home, managing hybrid schedules and countless remote meetings. But as we look to a future with, hopefully, fewer pandemic disruptions, what temporary work practices will become permanent? And what can we expect for the future of work?

GUESTS:

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

To learn more about Unions, click here to check out our episode from last year on the state of organized labor.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags

Disrupted laborunionswork
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to 'Audacious,' 'The Colin McEnroe Show,' 'Seasoned,' and 'Where We Live.'
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
