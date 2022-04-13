© 2022 Connecticut Public

How the NAACP is connecting with the next generation of social activists

Published April 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT
Attendees stand behind a sign with the NAACP's logo at a 2015 rally in Washington, D.C. The civil rights group is holding its annual convention in Baltimore this year.
For over a century, the NAACP has fought to protect civil rights for all Americans. Their work helped overturn Jim Crow Laws in the south, was the catalyst for the desegregation of public schools, and instrumental in securing voting rights. But now, after the rise of the BlackLivesMatter movement, what role does the NAACP play in our modern society? Plus, a look at how some are fighting the student loan debt crisis.

Guests:

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier and Catie Talarski. Special thanks this week to Diane Orson and Meg Fitzgerald. Our interns are Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted racestudent loans
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to 'Audacious,' 'The Colin McEnroe Show,' 'Seasoned,' and 'Where We Live.'
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Diane Orson
Diane Orson is a special correspondent with Connecticut Public. She is a longtime reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Here And Now. Diane spent seven years as CT Public Radio's local host for Morning Edition.
