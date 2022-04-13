How the NAACP is connecting with the next generation of social activists

For over a century, the NAACP has fought to protect civil rights for all Americans. Their work helped overturn Jim Crow Laws in the south, was the catalyst for the desegregation of public schools, and instrumental in securing voting rights. But now, after the rise of the BlackLivesMatter movement, what role does the NAACP play in our modern society? Plus, a look at how some are fighting the student loan debt crisis.

Guests:

Scot X Esdaile: President of the Connecticut State Conference of the NAACP, National criminal justice chair, and 2022 NAACP Image Awards Activist of The Year

President of the Connecticut State Conference of the NAACP, National criminal justice chair, and 2022 NAACP Image Awards Activist of The Year Anne Watkins: Founder of The Student Loan Fund Borrowers’ Collective

Founder of The Student Loan Fund Borrowers’ Collective Cristher Estrada Perez: Executive Director of The Student Loan Fund Borrowers’ Collective



Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier and Catie Talarski. Special thanks this week to Diane Orson and Meg Fitzgerald. Our interns are Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

