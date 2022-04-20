Constance Baker Motley is a civil rights icon. Why don't more people know her name?

Civil rights icons like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Justice Thurgood Marshall have become household names. But the historic work of New Haven native Constance Baker Motley is still unknown to many Americans. This week, a look into the life and legacy of the first Black woman appointed to a federal court in American history.

Guests:

Connie Royster: retired New Haven attorney, former director of development at the Yale Divinity School, and niece of Constance Baker Motley

retired New Haven attorney, former director of development at the Yale Divinity School, and niece of Constance Baker Motley Tomiko Brown-Nagin: Dean of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University and professor of Constitutional Law and History. She’s also the author of the book , Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley and the Struggle for Equality

