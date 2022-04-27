© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Brittney Griner's detention in Russia, and the enduring legacy of sports activism

Published April 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, pictured at a game in 2021. Russian state media reports she will remain in custody until May 19.
Mike Mattina
/
Getty Images
Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, pictured at a game in 2021. Russian state media reports she will remain in custody until May 19.

From Jesse Owens to Colin Kaepernick, some of the most iconic moments in sports history have been political. But some fans says there’s no place for political activism in athletics.

This hour on Disrupted, we revisit a conversation about sports activism and how it can be a platform for change. Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson talks about why she uses her voice to demand justice. Plus, the latest on the WNBA’s Brittney Griner and her detention in Russia.

GUESTS:

  • Tamryn Spruill : Sports Journalist and author of forthcoming book Court Queens: The Story of the WNBA's Power, Passion and Perseverance On and Off the Court
  • Amira Rose Davis : Assistant Professor of History and African-American Studies at Penn State University and author of forthcoming book Can’t Eat a Medal: Black Women Athletes Under Jim Crow.
  • A’ja Wilson: Las Vegas Aces forward, Olympic gold medalist and 3-time WNBA All-Star

This episode was originally produced by Daniela Luna and Catie Talarski. The rest of our team includes James Szkobel-Wolff and Zshekinah Collier. Our interns are Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Portions of this episode originally aired on December 9th, 2020.

Tags

Disrupted sportsgender
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to 'Audacious,' 'The Colin McEnroe Show,' 'Seasoned,' and 'Where We Live.'
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Related Content