The CT legislative session ends this week. What progress did lawmakers make?

Published May 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
This week marks the end of the state legislative session in Connecticut. After 10 weeks of debate, lawmakers have made progress on everything from climate change to solitary confinement. This hour, we bring back an esteemed panel of state house experts to help us digest what happened this session and what to expect in the November midterms.

GUESTS:

  • Christine Stuart: Editor/Owner of CT News Junkie, and the Editorial Director of American Business Media
  • Ebong Udoma: Senior Reporter covering state politics for WSHU

  • Jonathan Wharton: Associate professor of political science and urban affairs at Southern Connecticut State University

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.

