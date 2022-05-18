© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

How Esports and Gaming are changing the world of college athletics

Published May 18, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT
Participants play the latest video games at the gamescom computer game fair in Cologne, Germany, on Wednesday. The Electronic Sports League, which sponsors a tournament in the city later this month, says it will require random drug tests to ensure players are clean.
Martin Meissner
/
AP
Participants play the latest video games at the 2015 gamescom computer game fair in Cologne, Germany, sponsored by the Electronic Sports League.

Video Game revenue reached nearly 180 billion dollars in 2020. The industry’s continued growth and impact is being seen across our society. This week, we take a second look at the future of pro gaming. And how gaming’s growth is affecting our climate.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to Meg Fitzgerald for her help this week.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

This episode originally aired on August 18th, 2021.

James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to 'Audacious,' 'The Colin McEnroe Show,' 'Seasoned,' and 'Where We Live.'
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
