Reality TV might seem vain, but it also reveals what we really believe

Published June 8, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT
Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian celebrate Perfumania's appearance with her on "The Apprentice" at Provacateur on November 10, 2010 in New York City.
D Dipasupil
/
WireImage
Former President Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian celebrate Perfumania's appearance with her on "The Apprentice" at Provacateur on November 10, 2010 in New York City.

Reality TV shows rank among some of the most popular in America. And often people don’t even realize they’re favorite program is reality TV. This week, the hidden ways we shape reality TV and it shapes us.

GUESTS:

Disrupted televisionpop culture
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
