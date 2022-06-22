© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

After another year with COVID and gun violence, teachers are struggling

Published June 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
Students rally outside the White House after the Parkland school shooting.
Lorie Shaull
/
Creative Commons
Students rally outside the White House after the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

This week, we talk about how teachers, parents, and students are holding up after a year of violence, COVID-19 and mental health struggles. And later, we'll hear from a political scientist who’s leading a new research center at UCONN, looking at solutions to gun violence.

GUESTS:

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags

Disrupted gunsschoolsteachers
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Related Content