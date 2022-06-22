After another year with COVID and gun violence, teachers are struggling

This week, we talk about how teachers, parents, and students are holding up after a year of violence, COVID-19 and mental health struggles. And later, we'll hear from a political scientist who’s leading a new research center at UCONN, looking at solutions to gun violence.

GUESTS:



Fran Rabinowitz: Executive Director of Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents

Executive Director of Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents Edward Singleton: Interim Principal of the Roton Middle School in Norwalk, Connecticut

Interim Principal of the Roton Middle School in Norwalk, Connecticut Jennifer Dineen: Assistant Professor in Residence of Public Policy at the University of Connecticut. She's also the associate director of the UCONN ARMS center

