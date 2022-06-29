How the climate crisis is affecting Connecticut’s future

In a year dominated by gun control debates and the midterm elections, the climate crisis has taken a back seat. But we’re seeing its impact across the country and here in Connecticut. This week, we look at the ways climate change has impacted our state, from an explosion of ticks to flooding on our shorelines.

GUESTS:

Kirby C. Stafford : Chief Entomologist for the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES)

: Chief Entomologist for the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) Jim O’Donnell: Professor of Marine Sciences at the University of Connecticut and Executive Director of Connecticut Institute of Resilience and Climate Adaptation (CIRCA)

Professor of Marine Sciences at the University of Connecticut and Executive Director of Connecticut Institute of Resilience and Climate Adaptation (CIRCA) J.D. Allen: Assistant news director and reporter for WSHU

To learn more about the how to submit ticks for testing and latest on ticks in the state, visit the CAES Tick Website. And to learn more about CIRCA’s Living Shoreline Projects and see some photos, check out their reports on Stratford Point and the Norwalk Land Trust.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

This episode originally aired on June 16th, 2021.

