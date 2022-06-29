© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

How the climate crisis is affecting Connecticut’s future

Published June 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
Great Meadows Marsh Restoration
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Corrie Folsom-O'Keefe of Audubon Connecticut (right) and Suzanne Paton (left) of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service trudge through the mud in the Great Meadows Marsh in Stratford, Connecticut. The marsh is being regraded by a company specializing in marsh restoration as the federal government works with the Audubon Society to increase the marsh's resiliency.

In a year dominated by gun control debates and the midterm elections, the climate crisis has taken a back seat. But we’re seeing its impact across the country and here in Connecticut. This week, we look at the ways climate change has impacted our state, from an explosion of ticks to flooding on our shorelines.

GUESTS:

To learn more about the how to submit ticks for testing and latest on ticks in the state, visit the CAES Tick Website. And to learn more about CIRCA’s Living Shoreline Projects and see some photos, check out their reports on Stratford Point and the Norwalk Land Trust.

This episode originally aired on June 16th, 2021.

James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
