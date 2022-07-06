Barriers to the beach: access to coastal New England past and present

2 of 2 — Shearer family and guests, including a young Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. (standing, far left), opera singer Lillian Evanti (top row, fifth from left) and Charles Shearer (standing, third from right) at Shearer Cottage circa 1931.

