disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Barriers to the beach: access to coastal New England past and present

Published July 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT
Shearer family and guests including composer Harry T. Burleigh (far right) enjoying Oak Bluffs town beach circa 1920. (Photograph courtesy of The Inn at Shearer Cottage, Martha's Vineyard)
Shearer family and guests, including a young Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. (standing, far left), opera singer Lillian Evanti (top row, fifth from left) and Charles Shearer (standing, third from right) at Shearer Cottage circa 1931. (Photograph courtesy of The Inn at Shearer Cottage, Martha's Vineyard.)

As summer heats up, people across New England are flocking to the beach. But there’s been a long battle in CT, for access to the shoreline. This week on Disrupted, we look back at an episode about the history of exclusion on the Long Island sound. And we hear from descendants of the historically Black communities of Oak Bluffs, MA and Sag Harbor, NY.

GUESTS:

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

This episode originally aired on June 21st, 2021.

Tags

Disrupted coastlineLong Island Sound
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
