For US Attorney Vanessa Avery, community engagement is critical

Published July 20, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT
connecticut_supreme_court__hartford_ct.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

Vanessa Avery became the US Attorney for the district of Connecticut just two months ago. But she’s already changing the way her office connects with the public. This week, we talk with Avery about what it's like being the first African American woman in the role and her goals for her tenure. And we hear from the executive director of a new Yale program that is making law school more accessible to historically marginalized students.

GUESTS:

  • Vanessa Avery: US Attorney for the District of Connecticut
  • Kayla Lawson: Executive Director of the Law and Racial Justice Center at Yale Law School and co-leads the ‘Access to Law School’ program
  • Akia Callum: Fellow in Yale's ‘Access to Law School’ program and an incoming student at the University of Connecticut School of Law

This program was also produced by J. Carlisle Larsen and Kevin Chang Barnum.

Thanks to our summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
