For US Attorney Vanessa Avery, community engagement is critical

Vanessa Avery became the US Attorney for the district of Connecticut just two months ago. But she’s already changing the way her office connects with the public. This week, we talk with Avery about what it's like being the first African American woman in the role and her goals for her tenure. And we hear from the executive director of a new Yale program that is making law school more accessible to historically marginalized students.

GUESTS:



Vanessa Avery: US Attorney for the District of Connecticut

Kayla Lawson: Executive Director of the Law and Racial Justice Center at Yale Law School and co-leads the 'Access to Law School' program

Akia Callum: Fellow in Yale's 'Access to Law School' program and an incoming student at the University of Connecticut School of Law



This program was also produced by J. Carlisle Larsen and Kevin Chang Barnum.

Thanks to our summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

